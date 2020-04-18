Haiti rocked by 5.5 earthquake
PORT OF PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 was felt in sections of Haiti on Sunday morning.
The Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) reports that at 9:14 am (local time), the tremor with a depth of 121 kilometres was felt in the south west of the capital Port Au Prince and nearby areas.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
