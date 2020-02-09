Haiti rocked by minor earthquake

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 on the Richter scale was recorded to the west of here on Saturday.

The Bureau of Mines and Energy (BME) says the epicentre of the quake was located 20 km west of Port-au-Prince, between the commune of Léogâne and Carrefour and 5.6 km northwest of La Salle.

The earthquake was noticeable in the metropolitan areas of Port-au-Prince, Kenscoff and Pétion-ville. The regional office of the Directorate of Civil Protection did not report any damage or loss of life.

According to the January 2020 seismic bulletin, based on the registration of national and seismological networks, 24 earthquakes between 1.4 and 3.5 were recorded across the country.

The faults affected by the tremors were found mainly in the north and west of the country and occurred mainly in the sea at depths varying between 8 and 96 km.