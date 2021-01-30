Haitian Health Ministry monitoring emergence of a 'very infectious' skin disease

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Health officials have been monitoring the emergence of a very infectious skin disease that is similar to scabies.

According to the Ministry of Health, this skin disease has affected residents of several communities in the west of the country, for several days.

Earlier this week, the Ministry of Health deployed mobile clinics to areas such as La Gonave, Petit-Goâve and Arcahaie.

The Government as sought to assure the population that all stops will be pulled out in an effort to eradicate the disease.

“An awareness and information campaign for the general public and the affected areas is already underway. It covers personal hygiene, the use of drinking water, laundry and the treatment of infected clothes. Note that unsanitary conditions are fertile ground for skin disease such as scabies,” said a government statement.

Scabies has been described as an itchy skin condition caused by a tiny burrowing mite called Sarcoptes scabiei.

Intense itching occurs in the area where the mite burrows. Scabies is contagious and can spread quickly through close physical contact.