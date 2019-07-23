Haitian police arrest most wanted gang leader

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Police say they have captured the country's most wanted criminal, Arnel Joseph, who had earlier challenged law enforcement authorities to arrest him despite having a two million Gourde (One Haitian Gourde=US$0.01 cents) reward on his head.

Police said that the gang leader was captured late Monday by units of the South National Police and took place at the hospital Lumière of Bonne-Fin, a few kilometres from the city of Les Cayes.

Joseph had undergone surgery for a leg injury sustained during a clash with members of another gang in June resulting in the deaths of eight people and several others wounded.

For more than a year, Joseph had managed to escape several attempts by the police to arrest him and each time in retaliation he attacked police stations.

The authorities said his arrest ends more than a year of criminal activity by the country's most wanted and dangerous gang leader. He is expected to be transferred shortly to the capital, Port-au-Prince.