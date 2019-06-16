Haitian president calls meeting to address political crisis

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — President Jovenel Moise will be meeting with representatives from various sectors on Monday in an effort to find a solution to the political crisis gripping the French speaking Caribbean Community country.

The president has scheduled the meeting for 10:00am (local time) with representatives of the trade union, religious, academic, peasant and civil society sectors .

In the invitation sent, signed by Nahomme Dorvil, the Chief of Staff of the Head of State, it is stated that during this hearing “the President of the Republic would like to know their reading of the current situation and lead discussions that will help pave the way for the national dialogue advocated by all”.

However, some sectors have rejected the invitation of the Head of State including René Monplaisir, leader of the Haitian People's Sector, who justified his refusal in a letter.

“We regret to announce you that we will not be able to attend this hearing. Indeed, we find that the representatives of the Democratic and Popular Sector, Fanmi Lavalas, Pitit Dessalines, the four senators and opposition members, the forces of the nation are absent.”

On Saturday, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) grouping called on all political stakeholders in the country to “act responsibly” following deadly demonstrations aimed at forcing President Jovenel Moise of out office.

In a brief statement, the 15-member grouping said it is “deeply concerned about the present unsettled situation in …Haiti” adding: “this has been brought about by the long delay in having a new government installed which, in turn, has deprived the administration of much needed resources promised by its international financial and development partners.

“The grave deterioration in citizen security and renewed mass demonstrations have once again resulted in violence, loss of life and the destruction of property, which is a cause for concern,” CARICOM said.

Opposition parties have stepped up their calls for Moise to step down in the wake of a damming report by the Superior Court of Accounts and Administrative Litigation (CSA/CA) into programmes and projects funded by the PetroCaribe, an oil alliance of many Caribbean states with Venezuela to purchase oil on conditions of preferential payment.