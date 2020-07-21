Haiti's COVID-19 death toll rises to 151
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti has recorded five deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19) as health authorities continued to appeal to citizens to follow protocols aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.
The Ministry of Public Health said the deaths occurred in the West Department, Aribonite and in the North, bringing the total to 151 since the first case of the virus was detected in the country on March 19.
It said that the French-speaking Caribbean Community (Caricom) state had also recorded 47 new cases, bringing the total number of positive cases to 7,100, by far the highest number within the 15-member Caricom.
The ministry said as on previous occasions, males dominated the number of new cases and that there were 2,854 active cases, while there were 16,957 suspected cases being investigated.
The authorities have been urging people to wear a mask in public and reminding citizens that common symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and extreme fatigue.
“Some people may also have more severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing or pneumonia. On average, symptoms of COVID-19 usually develop five to seven days after infection. In some infrequent cases, they may appear only on the 12th day,” the authorities said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy