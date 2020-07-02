Haiti's COVID cases pass 6,000

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti became the first Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country to pass the 6,000 mark, recording 65 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours.

While the figure appears to give the impression that the country was recording fewer cases of the virus in recent weeks, the Ministry of Public Health said that two more deaths were recorded pushing the total to 107.

It said that since the first case of the virus was recorded here on March 19, Haiti now has 6,040 cases, the majority of them being men.

Prior to the Wednesday's figures, Haiti had recorded new cases on Tuesday and the Ministry said that there were now 4,901 active cases, while the number of suspected cases investigated since the pandemic was first reported here in March reached 12, 566.

Apart from Haiti, the other CARICOM countries recording increased numbers of positive cases are Jamaica, with 702 cases and 10 deaths; and Guyana, with 248 cases and 13 deaths.

On Wednesday, Jamaica said its five new cases were imported into the country via travellers who arrived on flights from the United States.

It said that the four men and one woman ranged in ages from 31 to 56 years and that two were foreign nationals.

“Jamaica's 707 cases consist of 192 imported cases; 233 that are contacts of confirmed cases; 39 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked; 236 related to the workplace cluster in St Catherine and seven under investigation,” the authorities said.