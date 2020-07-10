Haiti's justice minister dismissed
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC)— Justice and Public Security Minister, Lucmane Délile, has been dismissed from the cabinet of Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe, a few hours after he had publicly condemned a street demonstration in which armed gangs had participated earlier this week.
“We consider it extremely serious that armed bandits are gaining the streets of the capital to terrorise peaceful citizens. Haiti is not a banana republic where offenders can do whatever they want. I instruct the PNH (National Police) to track down these criminals, because it is revolting and unacceptable,” Délile had said upon his return to the country.
Media reports said that the demonstration had involved heavily armed members of the new coalition of gangs named “G9 and allies”.
Délile has since been replaced by Rockefeller Vincent, the former director of the Unit for the Fight against Corruption, according to a presidential decree published in the Official Journal Le Moniteur.
There has been speculation in the media that Délile's removal is as a result of an internal conflict within the government and the presidency over the recent decision to release a number of prisoners.
