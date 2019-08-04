Haiti's only emergency medical helicopter service suspends operations

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) — Haiti's first and only emergency medical helicopter service, is scheduled to cease operations this month.

“Ayiti Air Anbilans” an American NGO, has attributed its decision to “insecurity” in Haiti, adding that service will end on August 15.

Ayiti Air Anbilans started operating in this French speaking Caribbean Community (CARICOM) country in January 2014 with “Air Methods Corporation” (AMC), the world leader in medical air transport.

“The socio-political instability and growing insecurity in Haiti in recent months no longer allows the NGO to provide sufficient security guarantees to its helicopter suppliers, who decided at the risk, not to renew their contract with “Ayiti Air Anbilans” said the company's Executive Director Nada Marjanovich.

The company said that since starting operations, it has been able to “offer the Haitian population and foreign visitors a world-class medicalised helicopter transport service from anywhere in Haiti to the best emergency care available in Port-au-Prince and other cities in the Dominican Republic, or to the United States via a jet service.”

However, Marjanovich said talks have been held with representatives from the government and private sector and the company is “moving in the direction of restoring services in the future.