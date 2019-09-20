Halls Delight to Robertsfield roadway to be closed for repairs

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that a section of the Halls Delight to Robertsfield roadway in St Andrew will be closed tomorrow.

According to NWA, the closure, which will be between the hours of 10:00 am and 1:00 pm, is to facilitate the installation of a HDPE drainage pipe across the width of the roadway.

Noting that there is no alternate route, NWA said the works form part of an ongoing retaining wall construction project that is being undertaken in the area.

Motorists are being advised to obey the instructions of the flag persons and posted warning signs.