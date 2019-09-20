Halls Delight to Robertsfield roadway to be closed for repairs
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The National Works Agency (NWA) is advising the public that a section of the Halls Delight to Robertsfield roadway in St Andrew will be closed tomorrow.
According to NWA, the closure, which will be between the hours of 10:00 am and 1:00 pm, is to facilitate the installation of a HDPE drainage pipe across the width of the roadway.
Noting that there is no alternate route, NWA said the works form part of an ongoing retaining wall construction project that is being undertaken in the area.
Motorists are being advised to obey the instructions of the flag persons and posted warning signs.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy