Hanna appeals for help for stranded Jamaicans in China

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Lisa Hanna, says the continued cry for help from Jamaican students in China requires further response from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Jamaican embassy in China.

Hanna said despite the statement from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, some students have since indicated that they are terrified, and have to remain isolated and locked in their rooms with no food or other supplies as shops and banks are closed in the area.

“I worry for the Jamaicans in China, especially our students. I understand the anxiety of the families here, not being sure what is happening to their loved ones. I raised the issue of their possible repatriation in Parliament on Tuesday as it is of grave concern,” Hanna said.

She said Jamaicans at home are equally concerned about the disease being imported to the island through travel from China.

Noting that other countries have been airlifting their citizens out of the quarantined area in China and isolating them for the period of incubation before allowing them to go home, Hanna said due consideration must be given to the requests for help from Jamaicans there.

“We cannot deny Jamaicans their right to return home, but this situation requires serious consideration. At the very least we must ensure that they have food and other critical supplies while in isolation,” she said.

In the interim, Hanna said the embassy must see to the welfare of Jamaicans in the affected area as best as possible.