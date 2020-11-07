Hanna confident as polls close
KINGSTON, Jamaica— People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Lisa Hanna is confident that her numbers are holding and she is on the way to be elected the next president of the party.
Minutes before the polls closed at 3:00 pm, Hanna told the OBSERVER ONLINE that she is confident that the delegates have come out for her.
"It's looking good. We just have to wait and see," said Hanna, who argued that the persistent rain has not affected her chance to beat Mark Golding to be the next president of the PNP.
"Remember it is not a general election, you really are micro-charging with the voters so we are not worried by the rain," added Hanna.
The St Ann South East Member of Parliament is seeking to become only the second woman to lead the PNP after Portia Simpson Miller.
But she is the fight of her life facing a well-oiled machinery led by Golding who is the MP for St Andrew Southern.
All eyes are now on the PNP's Old Hope Road headquarters where the votes from the 12 polling stations islandwide will be tabulated and the winner announced.
It is expected that a winner will be announced by 5:00 pm.
Arthur Hall
