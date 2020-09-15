Hanna confident of magisterial recount victory
ST ANN, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) Member of Parliament-elect for South East St Ann, Lisa Hanna, says she is confident that she will retain her victory following the magisterial recount, which is currently underway.
Election day results showed Hanna defeating the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP) Delroy Grantson by only 14 votes, a margin which later increased to 32 following an initial recount.
A magisterial recount was then requested by the JLP.
In a statement today, Hanna said she has been taking the time to focus on her constituents and has been reaching out to thank everyone, regardless of where they 'marked their X' on election day.
“I will continue to focus my energies on healing the wounds and being a unifying force. For the past four years, all Jamaicans, and especially our young people, have associated the PNP with its internal conflicts. This has distracted us from our true purpose, which is to serve the people,” she said
She noted that as a senior member of the PNP, it is her responsibility to help build the bridges “of human connection needed for the Opposition to meet the moment at hand.”
