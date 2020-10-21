Hanna makes it official

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Forty-five year old Lisa Rene Hanna is now officially a candidate to contest the November 7 election to replace Dr Peter Phillips as president of the People's National Party (PNP).

Hanna was nominated a short while ago at the PNP's Old Hope Road, St Andrew headquarters.

After submitting her nomination form with endorsement from the required number of paid up PNP members, Hanna's $100,000 nomination fee was handed over by her colleague Member of Parliament Mikael Phillips.

Hanna later told journalists that she is confident of victory.

"I'm confident, but I am also humbled because this is a position that is not to be taken lightly," said Hanna.

"I think every Jamaican needs to understand that at this moment in our history our leaders have to be responsible, courageous, confident and compassionate. So, while I am confident, it is not lost on me that I will be leading at a very critical time in our nation's history," she added.

In brief addresses to her supporters gathered outside the party's headquarters and at the car park outside the National Indoor Centre, Hanna expressed thanks for their support and urged them to observe the COVID-19 protocols, underscoring that the pandemic is a real threat to Jamaica.

Hanna further urged her supporters to disperse quickly and observe the social distancing protocol as they return home.

Arthur Hall