Hanna unveils plan to reunite, reposition and rebrand PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) presidential candidate Lisa Hanna yesterday launched her plan to reunite, reposition and rebrand the party.

Hanna said the plan, titled the “Way Forward”, will renew the party and put it in position to offer sustainable policies to improve the lives of the Jamaican people, especially the poor.

“A house divided against itself cannot stand. Consequently, I will establish new protocols to deal with differences and disagreements so as not to cause damage to the party,” she said.

Among the protocols outlined in the plan will be mediation and an open-door policy allowing access to all to contribute to party policies, programmes and political work. An effective and functioning Disciplinary Committee will also be established.

Hanna also highlighted reorganisation and strengthening of the party's secretariat.

“The general secretary will not be an elected Parliamentarian and will focus on the PNP. He/she will be bolstered by four divisions headed by DGSs (deputy general secretaries). Generally, the Secretariat will be re-tooled and the Electoral Affairs Division especially will be resourced with Information Technology experts.”

Hanna said the group system would be revitalised, as it is the base party organisation and the main grass roots structure of the party. We will provide incentives for the revitalisation of the groups, including opening up presidential, vice presidential and general secretary elections to the vote of all party members in good standing, whether group or individual members.

The PNP presidential candidate is also proposing that the party be more rigorous in selecting and vetting candidates, nationally and locally. This, she said, would include a structured system of orientation, training and development as well as an on-going field monitoring and the establishment of key performance indicators for candidates and elected representatives to stay on the ground with the people they represent.

Hanna said she will re-establish task forces to provide the requisite experience to develop policies and programmes for implementation in government to move the poor from poverty, the working class to the middle class and the middle class to owners of capital.

In addition, she announced two new party commissions: The Business and Economic Empowerment Commission and the Divinity, Philosophy and Global Geopolitical Commission, to prepare policies for a new PNP government.

Hanna said, “I am mindful that I will only be the second woman offering herself for party leadership in our 82-year history. I will execute my duties and responsibilities to provide the leadership, guidance and mentorship to all women working in our party. Women in politics face barriers which men do not, and I will make a strenuous effort towards gender parity in our roster of candidates”.

She said she will institute programmes and mechanisms to support, advance and promote women in leadership and continue our parity initiatives, including equal representation in the Senate.

Hanna was nominated yesterday at the party's Old Hope Road, St Andrew, headquarters.

Nominations for the PNP's top job close on Friday when the MP for St Andrew Southern Mark Golding is scheduled to be nominated.

PNP delegates are to vote on November 7.