Hanna urges Gov't to prioritise re-entry of stranded J'cans

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade, Lisa Hanna, says the Government must give priority to the re-entry of all Jamaicans, “currently in harm's way, stranded overseas as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“While I acknowledge the Government's explanation and clarification of the controlled re-entry protocol to the island, they must immediately provide for cases on humanitarian grounds because we currently have Jamaicans who are 'in limbo' on the cruise ship Marella Discovery 2, presently docked in the United Kingdom, and they do not have the funds to bring themselves back to the Jamaica,” Hanna said in a statement.

She said the Government should do everything within its powers to ensure that all Jamaican citizens return safely to the island.

Hanna argued that other governments within the Caribbean Community (Caricom), with smaller economies, have arranged for their nationals studying in Jamaica to be transported back to their countries of origin.

“I have been in touch with Ms Thacher Loutin, President of the Guild of Students at the UWI - Cave Hill campus, who says the situation for some Jamaican students is now dire as they have exhausted their resources for food during the lockdown measures announced by the Barbadian government,” Hanna said.

She said the recent arrangement with the Government of Antigua for 20 Jamaican students to return to the island, provides the basis for a similar negotiation with the Barbadian Government to provide a chartered flight for the 36 Jamaicans studying at the Cave Hill campus.

“The Opposition has been in touch with the Barbadian authorities and the airlines which have indicated their willingness to participate in discussion with the Government of Jamaica to facilitate the efficient return of our students,” the shadow minister added.