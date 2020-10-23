Hanover Family Court closed due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Court Administration Division (CAD) is advising the public that the Hanover Family Court will be closed today to facilitate changes to its operation as a result of positive COVID-19 tests.

The CAD said the court will reopen on Tuesday, October 27.

The division noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the Hanover Health Department have activated their protocols and contact tracing is currently taking place.

Members of the public can contact the CAD at 876-613-8907or via email customerservice@cad.gov.jm for further information.