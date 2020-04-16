Hanover Health Dept enlists police to help find people reported to have fled Portmore

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover Health Department has received the assistance of the police in its search for residents of Portmore, St Catherine, who have reportedly fled to Hanover.

The parish of St Catherine is under lockdown since yesterday after becoming the epicentre of positive coronavirus cases in the country.

The Hanover Health Department had dispatched health workers across the parish starting this morning after receiving calls Wednesday evening.

The health teams were dispatched into all health districts across Hanover, including the communities of Sandy Bay and Logwood, to search and investigate.

According to the medical officer of health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh, the teams were faced with challenges in some communities.

Dr Singh told OBSERVER ONLINE that residents in communities are giving information but individuals seen at the main premises of interest denied the reports of migration from Portmore.

"Among one of the areas that we (health officials) went to, the individuals who were seen at premises under consideration are denying the reports. So, we had to send them (health officials) back with the police," Dr Singh said.

Dr Singh said if there is any truth to the reports of migration from Portmore, once these people are identified, they will be placed in home quarantine.

The parish of Hanover is one of two parishes that have no confirmed cases.

The other parish is St Thomas.

