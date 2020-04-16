Hanover Health Dept enlists police to help find people reported to have fled Portmore
HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover Health Department has received the assistance of the police in its search for residents of Portmore, St Catherine, who have reportedly fled to Hanover.
The parish of St Catherine is under lockdown since yesterday after becoming the epicentre of positive coronavirus cases in the country.
The Hanover Health Department had dispatched health workers across the parish starting this morning after receiving calls Wednesday evening.
The health teams were dispatched into all health districts across Hanover, including the communities of Sandy Bay and Logwood, to search and investigate.
According to the medical officer of health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh, the teams were faced with challenges in some communities.
Dr Singh told OBSERVER ONLINE that residents in communities are giving information but individuals seen at the main premises of interest denied the reports of migration from Portmore.
"Among one of the areas that we (health officials) went to, the individuals who were seen at premises under consideration are denying the reports. So, we had to send them (health officials) back with the police," Dr Singh said.
Dr Singh said if there is any truth to the reports of migration from Portmore, once these people are identified, they will be placed in home quarantine.
The parish of Hanover is one of two parishes that have no confirmed cases.
The other parish is St Thomas.
ANTHONY LEWIS
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy