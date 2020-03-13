Hanover Municipal Corporation to establish COVID-19 response committee

HANOVER, Jamaica— The Hanover Municipal Corporation is to establish a COVID-19 response committee, similar to the dengue response committee that Local Government Minister Desmond McKenzie had asked all local authorities to establish.

Up to this morning, the country had confirmed eight cases of COVID-19, six of which are 'imported.'

The decision to establish the committee was taken yesterday during the regular monthly meeting of the corporation.

"The coronavirus is more serious than the dengue, and as I am looking at it now we should have a committee put together," argued Mayor Sheridan Samuels.

Samuels later told OBSERVER ONLINE that the committee should be up and running “sometime next week.”

And even though the parish has no suspected case of coronavirus, the suggestion by the mayor was welcomed by Medical Officer of Health for Hanover Dr Kaushal Singh.

"I am really happy that you brought this [up] because I wasn't thinking along that line," stated Dr Singh.

The motion was supported by all seven councillors present at the meeting.

Mayor Samuels also told the Observer that the COVID-19 response committee will be tasked with organising, and “to make sure everything is in place”.

He added that stakeholders such as the Hanover Health Department, the Hanover Municipal Corporation, the Hanover Fire Department, the Hanover police and the Social Development Commission will have representatives on the committee.

Meanwhile, the corporation says over the past two weeks it has been sensitising staff and other stakeholders about the coronavirus, adding that essential items to protect staff and clients have been secured.

Additionally, Chief Executive Officer of the corporation David Gardener says a decision has been taken to curtail visits from members of the public to residents at the Hanover Infirmary.

He also stated that the corporation is mindful of the large population of registered poor in the parish, and as such, it has put in place contingency plans “to take care of certain necessities for the vulnerable”.

The parish currently has some 829 registered poor.

Anthony Lewis