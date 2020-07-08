Hanover SDC provides grants to small business operators

HANOVER, Jamaica — The Hanover office of the Social Development Commission (SDC), through its local economic development support programme, is helping community enterprises impacted by the COVID-19 to rebound.

Cash grants ranging from $15,000 to a maximum of $115,000 were presented to seven entrepreneurs during an SDC-organised farmers' market and bus tour on July 2, which stopped at various communities throughout the parish.

SDC Hanover parish manager, Mashario Bisasor, said the grants are to assist the business owners to get back on their feet.

“We have some local economic initiatives that we looked at during the height of the pandemic. Those initiatives were promising, so what the SDC decided was to give them a stimulus cheque. Now that the country is opening up, they are getting a chance to reopen their businesses. It's a start-up capital that they do not have to repay,” he said.

Bisasor noted that the business operators who received support include designers and food and agro-processors.