Hanover church leader charged for rape
HANOVER, Jamaica — A man identified as a church leader is to appear in the Hanover Parish Court on Tuesday, December 17 after he was charged with seven counts of rape by the police.
The man was arrested on Monday, December 10 by a patrol team that allegedly observed him beating a child at Barnes Lane, Mount Pelier in the parish.
After conducting follow-up enquiries, the police said that the sexual misconduct allegations came to the fore and detectives from the Hanover Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse were called in.
The police said investigations turned up several allegations of sexual misconduct concerning children in the community and after collecting several statements, the man was subsequently charged.
Investigators are now appealing to people who may have been victims of the accused man, or who may have any information that can assist them to contact the Hanover CISOCA at 876-953-5312, or 956-2304, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy