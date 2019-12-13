Hanover church leader charged for rape

HANOVER, Jamaica — A man identified as a church leader is to appear in the Hanover Parish Court on Tuesday, December 17 after he was charged with seven counts of rape by the police.

The man was arrested on Monday, December 10 by a patrol team that allegedly observed him beating a child at Barnes Lane, Mount Pelier in the parish.

After conducting follow-up enquiries, the police said that the sexual misconduct allegations came to the fore and detectives from the Hanover Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse were called in.

The police said investigations turned up several allegations of sexual misconduct concerning children in the community and after collecting several statements, the man was subsequently charged.

Investigators are now appealing to people who may have been victims of the accused man, or who may have any information that can assist them to contact the Hanover CISOCA at 876-953-5312, or 956-2304, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.