Hanover health officials search for St Catherine residents who fled lockdown
HANOVER, Jamaica— A team of health workers in Hanover were this morning dispatched to a number of communities across the parish following reports of residents of Portmore, St Catherine, which is currently under a lockdown, fleeing to Hanover.
The lockdown follows reports that suggest that St Catherine is now the epicentre for the COVID-19 disease in the country.
Medical Officer for Hanover Dr Kaushal Singh told OBSERVER ONLINE that the teams were dispatched between 8:00 and 8:30 this morning.
He said the teams are mandated to visit all health districts including the communities of Sandy Bay and Logwood, to search and investigate.
Dr Singh said once the persons from St Catherine are identified, they will be placed under home quarantine.
The parish of Hanover and St Thomas are yet to confirm a single case of COVID-19, while St Catherine has recorded over 50 cases.
Jamaica currently has 143 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Anthony Lewis
