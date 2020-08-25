Hanover man dies in car crash

HANOVER, Jamaica — A 46-year-old Hanover man died yesterday as a result of injuries he received following a motor vehicle collision in Hopewell in the parish.

Dead is McNeil Kerr of Lookout district, Hopewell in Hanover.

It is reported that about 11:00 am, Kerr was driving a 2011 Toyota Noah minivan along the Hopewell main road when on reaching a section of the roadway, he lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle reportedly collided in a utility pole then in a bridge.

The police were called and Kerr was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.