Hanover man missing

HAVOVER, Jamaica - Twenty-year-old Sedondra Reid, otherwise called 'Jay', of Seaview Drive, Hopewell in Hanover has been missing since Wednesday.

He is of slim build, brown complexion and is about 165 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall.

Reid was last seen about 7:00 am at the Big Fowl Beach in Hopewell, Hanover. All subsequent attempts to contact him have failed.

When last seen he was wearing a blue shirt and black trunks. He is said to frequent the communities of Lucea, Johnson Town and Elgin Town, all in Hanover.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sedondra Reid is being asked to contact the Sandy Bay Police at 876-953-5312, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.