Hanover man murdered at home
HANOVER, Jamaica — A man was shot dead by unknown assailants who entered his home last night in Kew district, Hanover.
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old technician Lincoln Muir otherwise called “fat head”.
The gunmen reportedly entered the dwelling about 11:45 pm and shot Muir several times.
The police were subsequently summoned and Muir was found lying face down with multiple gunshots.
He was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.
