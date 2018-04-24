Hanover man murdered at home

HANOVER, Jamaica — A man was shot dead by unknown assailants who entered his home last night in Kew district, Hanover.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old technician Lincoln Muir otherwise called “fat head”.

The gunmen reportedly entered the dwelling about 11:45 pm and shot Muir several times.

The police were subsequently summoned and Muir was found lying face down with multiple gunshots.

He was taken to hospital where death was confirmed.