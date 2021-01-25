Hanover man pulls gun, points it at woman during argument

HAVOVER, Jamaica — The police have charged a 31-year-old Hanover resident who reportedly pulled a gun during an argument with a woman late last year.

The accused, Onardo Cunningham, is scheduled to appear before the Western Regional Gun Court on Wednesday to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearm and assault at common law.

Lawmen said that about 7:10 am on Friday, November 27, 2020, the complainant went to visit Cunningham who is of Haddington district in Hanover, when an argument developed between them.

Cunningham allegedly pulled a firearm from his waistband and pointed it at her before she escaped and made a report to the police.

An investigation was launched and Cunningham was arrested yesterday.