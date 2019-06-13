Hanover man stabbed to death; two suspects in custody

HANOVER, Jamaica — Two men are currently in police custody following the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man in his community yesterday.

Dead is Miguel Brevette otherwise called 'Strong Man', of Pond Piece district, Hopewell in the parish.

According to the police's Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Brevette went to an apartment complex in his community when an argument reportedly developed between him and the two men. During the alleged altercation he was stabbed multiple times.

He was taken to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:00 am.

The two men were subsequently taken into custody, however their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.