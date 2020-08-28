Hanover men charged for shop breaking, larceny
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Two Hanover men are scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish Court on Tuesday September 1, to answer to storeroom breaking and larceny charges.
According to the police, 41-year-old truck driver Kenyatha Brown and 48-year-old Cedric Jones were charged after allegedly stealing hardware items valued at over $1 million in New Hope district, Little London, Westmoreland.
Lawmen said that about 6:30 pm on Monday, August 24, the business owner securely locked the establishment and left.
About 9:30 pm, the police were called to the area where both men were seen with a truck loaded with steel, ply board and other lumber valued at $1,325,000.
They were subsequently arrested and charged.
