Hanover residents urged to continue following COVID guidelines

HANOVER, Jamaica — Residents in Hanover are being urged to continue following COVID-19 guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health and Wellness as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels said in recent days he has observed several persons in the town of Lucea and the nearby second city of Montego Bay in St James, not wearing masks.

"I have seen a level of complacency going on within the town [Lucea] itself, and even outside of the town. I have been to Montego Bay and all those places, and I have seen where people are doing away with masks. They are not paying much attention again to COVID," stated Mayor Samuels.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness says Hanover has recorded one case of the coronavirus.

Samuels, who is also the chairman of the Hanover Municipal Corporation, argued that while the measures put in place by the corporation to safeguard the parish have paid off, the virus is still in the country.

"I want to let them know that COVID is still here. It is not over because in a sense it [national number of cases] has flattened," stated Mayor Samuels, who added, "it is because of the practices”.

“It is the things that we put in place why we don't have that large amount of confirmed cases," he stressed.

Medical Officer of Health for Hanover, Dr Kaushal Singh, expressed similar sentiments, as he warned that now is not the time to “lose guard”.

"Do not lose your guard right now. They [citizens] need to use masks, and observe social distancing, because that is important. Our schools are opening, ports open... so, when all those things are normalised, there will always be [a] chance to increase the number of cases because people will mix," Dr Singh added.

Anthony Lewis