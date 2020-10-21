Hanover security guard charged with rape

HANOVER, Jamaica – Detectives assigned to the Hanover Police Division are investigating the circumstances surrounding a case of rape committed in the parish on April 9, involving a security guard.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 1:30 pm on that day, the man entered the complainant's yard while she was washing dishes, and demanded sex. When his demands were not met, he pushed her into the house and raped her. He was arrested and subsequently charged following an identification parade.

His court date is being finalised.