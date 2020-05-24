Hanover taxi operator charged with abduction, other charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The police on Thursday charged a Hanover taxi operator with abduction, robbery with aggravation and assault with intent to rape, in connection with an incident which occurred in Catherine Hall, St James on Friday, April 17.

According to the police about 7:00 pm, a woman entered a taxi that the man was driving.

He reportedly robbed her of personal belongings and then attempted to rape her.

When his demands were not met, he allegedly hit her several times in the face and pushed her from the vehicle.

The man was charged after he was pointed out on an identification parade.

A court date is being finalised.