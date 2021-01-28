Harbour Street in Portland closed due to sewage overflow

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The lower part of Harbour Street in Port Antonio and all businesses in the area were closed off today due to a sewage overflow.

Police officers are now in the area diverting motorists travelling west of Harbour Street to Blake Street and William Street.

A source from the National Water Commission told OBSERVER ONLINE that "We got a report this morning about the sewage flow and a truck is on its way to clear the blocked manhole and the situation should change before the day ends”.