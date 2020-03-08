Harbour View man charged for 2017 double murder
ST JAMES, Jamaica — An investigation into the shooting death of two men on Paradise Crescent, St James on Monday, July 17, 2017, has culminated with a man being charged with murder.
He is 30-year-old Daniel Allwood of Harbour View, Kingston 17.
Allwood is implicated in the shooting death of 20-year-old Ohan Johnson, otherwise called 'Wishy Washy', and 26-year-old Patmore Johnson, otherwise called 'Fruity', both of Paradise Crescent in St James.
Reports are that about 8:20 am, Allwood, Ohan, Patmore and another man were at home when a dispute developed.
It is alleged that Allwood and the other man opened gunfire at Ohan and Patmore who ran and later collapsed.
The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Allwood was charged on Friday, March 6 after he was positively identified in an identification parade.
Detectives assigned to the St James Major Investigation Division are still investigating the whereabouts of the other assailant involved.
Allwood's court date is being finalised.
