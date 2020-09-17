Hardware & Lumber closes two stores for deep cleaning

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Hardware & Lumber has advised that its H&L Rapid True Value Portmore and H&L Agro Brown's Town stores will be closed today for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing following the confirmation of one COVID-19 case at each location. Both stores will reopen tomorrow.

The company said the closure of the stores is a part of standard protocols as it consistently works to provide a safe environment for customers and employees.

All other H&L Rapid True Value and H&L Agro locations remain open.