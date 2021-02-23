Hardware and Lumber adopts Duhaney Park Health Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health & Wellness, Christopher Tufton, will on Thursday, February 25, deliver the deliver the main address at the official adoption ceremony for the Duhaney Park Health Centre in St Andrew, which is being adopted by prominent hardware company Hardware and Lumber.

The health centre, located at Baldwin Crescent, is described by the ministry as a type-three facility which offers curative, dressing, immunization, family planning, pap smear, HIV prevention, maternal and child health services to serve a population of thousands of residents of Duhaney Park and its environs