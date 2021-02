Hardware and Lumber adopts Duhaney Park Health Centre

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Minister of Health & Wellness, Christopher Tufton,will on Thursday, February 25, deliver thedeliver the mainaddress at theofficial adoption ceremony for the Duhaney ParkHealth Centre in St Andrew, which is beingadopted byprominent hardware company Hardware and Lumber.

Thehealth centre, located atBaldwin Crescent,is described by the ministry as a type-threefacilitywhich offers curative,dressing, immunization, familyplanning, pap smear,HIV prevention,maternal and child health services to serve a populationofthousandsof residents ofDuhaney Parkand its environs