Harris prepares to make history with VP acceptance speech tonight

WILMINGTON, Delaware (AP) — Kamala Harris is poised to make history tonight as the first Black woman to accept a spot on a major party's presidential ticket, a moment intended to galvanise Democratic voters heading into the fall campaign against President Donald Trump.

This will be her second time speaking to the Democratic National Convention. But the stakes are higher than ever before as Harris tries to unite the party behind Joe Biden, while also introducing herself to a national audience that may be tuning into the campaign for the first time.

“For somebody with her wealth of background and experience, she's still fresh. She's still new,” said Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, a former chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus who endorsed Harris' 2020 presidential primary run before throwing her support behind Biden in March. “I think people are looking for that.”

Harris will be introduced by her sister, Maya, and her niece Meena, as well as Ella Emhoff, her stepdaughter. The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others,

Harris also plans to describe a nation where everyone is welcome and entitled to equal opportunity and legal protection, and make the case that Biden is uniquely qualified to lead the country, aides say.

In a virtual address Wednesday to the convention's Asian American and Pacific Islander Caucus, Harris said she would deliver her speech “knowing that I stand on the shoulders of so many people who are on this call and those who came before us.”

Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants.