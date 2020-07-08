Harvard, MIT ask court to block order revoking visas for foreign students

NEW YORK, USA (AFP) — Harvard and MIT asked a court Wednesday to block a US government order revoking visas for foreign students whose entire courses have moved online because of the coronavirus.

The universities launched the lawsuit against President Donald Trump's administration in a Massachusetts district court.

"We will pursue this case vigorously so that our international students, and international students at institutions across the country, can continue their studies without the threat of deportation," Harvard President Lawrence Bacow said in a statement.