Harvey Weinstein's reckoning: Trial looms 2 years after #MeToo wave

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — More than two years after a wave of sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement, the disgraced movie mogul faces another reckoning: a criminal trial that could him put him behind bars for the rest of his life.

Jury selection is scheduled to start this week in New York City in a case involving allegations that Weinstein raped one woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.

It is the only criminal case to arise from dozens of allegations against the Oscar-winning film producer. Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty and maintains any sexual activity was consensual.

At least one Hollywood actress is expected to testify against Weinstein, and several other accusers have said they plan to attend the trial, which could last about four weeks once a jury is picked.

Among the accusers planning to attend the trial is actress Rosanna Arquette, who has accused Weinstein of derailing her career after she resisted his advances, which he denies.

“I've always believed in redemption and I always believed in forgiveness and I want to live like that as a human being in my heart and resonate in that. But the lengths he went to destroy so many people's lives," she told The Associated Press. “That's deep. It's control, it's power."

Among those who won't be inside the courtroom is Rose McGowan. The actress, one of Weinstein's most vocal accusers, says he raped her more than 20 years ago and ruining her career. He has denied it.

“I do know that we're at a really pivotal moment in history, and that the eyes of the world are watching," she told the AP.

Weinstein's lawyer has argued the case is weak and said she plans to aggressively cross-examine the accusers.

“Just because a woman makes a claim doesn't mean it's true,” lawyer Donna Rotunno said after a pretrial hearing last month. “Just because Mr Weinstein has been accused of a crime, that does not mean he's guilty."

Prosecutors have not commented publicly on the case since around the time of Weinstein's arrest and initial court appearances in 2018.

In a statement issued at the time, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr praised the "extraordinary courage" of Weinstein's accusers said he was confident jurors would reject defence attacks on their credibility.

Weinstein's trial is expected to share some similarities with the first big trial of the #MeToo era. That ended in Bill Cosby's conviction for drugging and molesting a woman in 2004.