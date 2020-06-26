Haughton calls on SJMC to extend waiver of fees for rented craft shops

ST JAMES, Jamaica — President of the All-Island Craft Traders and Producers Association, Melody Haughton, is calling for a further extension of the three-month waiver on rental fees for shops operated by craft traders in the resort city of Montego Bay.

Due to the falloff in business as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St James Municipal Corporation had taken a decision to waive rental fees for craft shops owned by the corporation, for April to June.

Haughton argues that even though the tourism sector has been reopened, tourists are not venturing outside of their hotels to patronise the vendors in the craft markets.

"What is causing a great concern is that if the tourists are only going to stay in the hotels, where are we going to see visitors or customers so we can keep up with doing business? Our sector is not opened up back as yet, it is still closed!” said Haughton.

She told OBSERVER ONLINE that the St James Municipal Corporation, which owns the Harbour Street and Old Fort craft markets, is yet to respond to a request she had made for the extension of the waiver.

When contacted, a highly placed source at the St James Municipal Corporation said “if an extension is to be addressed, a decision will have to be taken at next month's sitting of the regular monthly meeting on the corporation”.

Jamaica's borders were reopened on June 15 for international travellers, after it was closed on March 21 following an outbreak of COVID-19 on the island.

Onome Sido