Have you seen 15-y-o Markayliah Rose?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Markayliah Rose otherwise called 'Kayla of Vauxhall Avenue, Kingston 16 who has been missing since Monday, January 18.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about five feet three inches tall.

Reports from the Franklyn Town police are that Markayliah left home sometime after 8:00 am. When last seen she was wearing a burgundy blouse, blue jeans and black and orange sneakers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Markayliah Rose is asked to contact the Franklyn Town police at 876-928-9656, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.