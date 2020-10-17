Have you seen 16-y-o Cavan Barrett?

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 16-year-old Cavan Barrett, a student of Old Harbour Road, Spanish Town in St Catherine who has been missing since earlier today.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 5 feet 10 inches tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Cavan was last seen at about 4:00 am at home. His mode of dress at the time has not been confirmed.

His family said efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police Station at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.