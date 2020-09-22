Have you seen Davia?

TRELAWNY, Jamaica— Twenty-nine-year-old Davia Warren, an unemployed woman of Stettin district, Trelawny, has been missing since Wednesday, September 16, the police have reported.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, and is about 167 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Ulster Spring Police are that Warren was last seen leaving home around about 4:00 pm last Wednesday. She was wearing a yellow blouse and yellow shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Davia's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Ulster Spring Police at 876-839-2993, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.