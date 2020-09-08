Have you seen 'Meka'?

ST JAMES, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Jameka Laidley, otherwise called Meka, of Fairfield Estate, Montego Bay, St James who has been missing since Saturday, August 29.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 1 inch tall.

Reports from the Granville Police are that Jameka was last seen at a local centre about 9:00 am wearing a black blouse, blue jeans and a pair of multi-coloured slippers. Efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Granville Police Station at (876) 952-3337, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.