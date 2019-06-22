Heads of state, gov't officials from Caribbean to attend Seaga's funeral tomorrow
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Several heads of state and government officials from the Caribbean will be in attendance at the State funeral for the late former Prime Minister, Edward Seaga, tomorrow Sunday, June 23.
The State funeral for Seaga will begin at noon, at the Cathedral of the Most Holy Trinity, 1 George Headley Drive off North Street in Kingston. Interment will follow in National Heroes Park.
Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said those confirmed, to date, are Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of the Cayman Islands, W McKeeva Bush, who will be accompanied by Graham Rankin; High Commissioner of Belize to Jamaica, Oliver De Cid; President of the Caribbean Development Bank, Dr William Warren Smith, accompanied by Dorla Humes; Premier of the Cayman Islands, Alden McLaughlin, accompanied by Arlin Tatum; and Junior Minister, District Administration, Tourism and Transport, Cayman Islands, David Wight, along with a delegation of six.
Also in attendance will be Minister of Planning and Development, Trinidad and Tobago, Camille Robinson-Reis; Premier and Minister of Finance, Investment, Trade and National Health Insurance, Turks and Caicos, Sharlene Cartwright-Robinson; Deputy Prime Minister, Belize, Patrick Faber; Minister of Housing, Belize, Michael Finnegan; Minister of State for Legal Affairs, The Bahamas, Elsworth Johnson; High Commissioner to CARICOM and all CARICOM Member States, Reuben Rahming and Guyana's Permanent Representative to the UN, Rudolph Michael Ten-Pow.
Seaga served as Member of Parliament for West Kingston for 43 years, and Prime Minister from 1980 to 1989. He died on his birthdaym May 28 in Florida
The nation is now observing a period of mourning from June 19 to 22.
