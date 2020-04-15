Health Minister defends pace of COVID-19 testing, says it is not a panic approach

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has defended the pace at which testing has been carried out for COVID-19 and the methodology used by the Government.

Responding to concerns in the House of Representatives this afternoon (April 15), Tufton said health authorities are confident in the testing mechanism that has been used so far. “The methodology has served us well,” he said.

Dr Tufton said the Government is not minimising the importance of testing, but feels it has managed the process well so far, by focusing on vulnerable groups guided by the health authorities and the research “rather than engaging in panic approach”.