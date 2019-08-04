Health Ministry invites more partners for Adopt-a-Clinic initiative
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is encouraging more partners to join the islandwide Adopt-a-Clinic programme.
Under the initiative, the Ministry has earmarked 100 of the 320 health centres across the island for support from local and international individuals, groups and corporate entities, with the aim of strengthening the nation's primary healthcare system.
“The adoption really means partnering with a stakeholder body to support the needs of that institution [and] to enhance its efficiency in carrying out its functions,” Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said.
He noted that the assistance can be in the form of providing medical equipment and furniture or giving the facility a facelift.
“We have had good response to the adoptions. So far, we have done over 10 (clinics) but we have another 20 or 30 that are being lined up based on expressions of interest from a combination of local entities as well as overseas companies,” Dr Tufton said.
He added that the Ministry welcomes commitment of support for up to three years in the first instance, noting that the period of adoption can be extended.
Dr Tufton was speaking at a ceremony for the handover of approximately 580 pieces of bed linen to the Kingston Public Hospital, held on July 31 at the hospital in downtown Kingston.
