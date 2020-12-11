Health Ministry launches $37-m health workers welfare programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has launched a staff welfare programme to help alleviate the mental strain and burden being faced by nurses and midwives, as well as other healthcare workers.

According to the ministry, the programme valued at some $37 million, aims to increase staff morale, reduce the effects of burnout as well as build staff capacity within facilities and boost the overall effectiveness and efficiency of service delivery.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, said “in the short-term, the ministry will bolster the benefit package offered to our nurses to give more security of tenure and better housing arrangements. Our nurses and midwives are integral to the success of these efforts.”

Meanwhile, Cuthbert Flynn hailed the country's nurses and midwives for their contribution to healthcare, particularly as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said that they work in communities to improve immunisation coverage, sustain the fight against communicable and non-communicable diseases, reduce infant and maternal mortality, and improve the overall delivery of care.

“With your invaluable, ongoing support, the public health system will be able to deliver on good health outcomes for our patients and provide a positive and fulfilling work experience for those who offer care,” she noted, while addressing the virtual staging of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife excellence awards ceremony yesterday.

Cuthbert Flynn said that as the year of global designation to nurses and midwives comes to a close “we continue to remain cognisant of the value of your work and contribution to Jamaica's healthcare system.”

“You have made impacts on healthcare that will remain unmatched for years to come. The nation thanks you immensely for your kindness and your invaluable service to us and our families,” she added.

The state minister congratulated the 35 awardees, who were honoured for their sterling contribution and service in their area of specialty.

Chief Nursing Officer, Patricia Ingram Martin, encouraged the professionals to continue practising with excellence, integrity and the right attitude.

Responding on behalf of the awardees, Nichola Merritt, expressed gratitude for the recognition, noting that they will continue giving their best while building on the successes of the trailblazers in the sector.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared 2020 as the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, in honour of the bicentenary of the birth of the founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale, as well as to recognise the contributions they make, and the risks associated with nursing shortages.