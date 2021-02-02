Health Ministry pursues new Chronic Care Model

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness is pursuing a new chronic care model that offers a departure from business as usual in local health care delivery.

This, it said, is part of efforts to reduce Jamaica's burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The ministry said the model advances, among other things, an extensive network of health facilities that offer health promotion; disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment; as well as palliative care. It also champions the delivery of specialised services at the most appropriate location, including in non-hospital settings; and against the background of care that is person, family, and community-centred.

Noting that the goal of the model is to improve access to safe, equitable care for NCDs, including the establishment of a comprehensive package of services for NCDs prevention and control, the ministry said the model also functions as the framework for the implementation of the ministry's ongoing Health Systems Strengthening Programme.

This programme, the ministry said, has two principal components; the organisation and consolidation of integrated health services network and the improvement of management, quality and efficiency of health services. The ministry said it is also seeing the physical upgrade of three hospitals and 10 health facilities, and is projected to benefit some 800,000 people.

The ministry explained that the programme is also seeing the introduction and implementation of an information systems for health — including remote patient monitoring, e-prescription and electronic health record — designed to yield benefits, including collaborative care and cost control.

Noting that it is financed through the Inter-American Development Bank, the ministry said the programme is tackling badly needed physical upgrades at three hospitals including Spanish Town, St Ann's Bay and May Pen, as well as 10 health centres. The health centres are Greater Portmore, Old Harbour, St Jago Park, St Ann's Bay, Brown's Town, Ocho Rios, May Pen East, May Pen West, Mocho, and Chapelton.

The ministry added that the programme will also see the purchase of new equipment to support the delivery of care to enable the best possible health outcomes for individuals using the public health system.

The scale of the NCDs challenge facing the island is reflected in data from the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey 2016/2017. It reports that one in three Jamaicans 15 years and older has hypertension; one in eight has diabetes and one in two is overweight/obese — a modifiable risk factor for NCDs. It also notes that four of every 10 Jamaicans with diabetes and four of every 10 with hypertension are unaware of their status.