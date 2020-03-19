Health care workers receive new buses

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The South East Regional Health Authority (SERHA) received four new buses for health care workers across the region and the Nurses Association of Jamaica received one new bus from the Ministry of Health and Wellness during an official handover ceremony today at the St Joseph's Hospital in Kingston.

The vehicles are valued at over $57 million.

In addition, SERHA said Toyota Jamaica donated two additional 16-seater buses to the ministry which will assist with transporting the health care workers to their various institutions.

SERHA board chairman, Wentworth Charles, thanked the ministry for their commitment and support.

He added that SERHA will be putting in place a proper maintenance system and a schedule for drivers.