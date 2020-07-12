Health department cashier accused of fleecing $23,000

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — A cashier who was employed at a health department in Trelawny has been charged with larceny as a servant after reportedly fleecing money from the organisation on Friday, May 1.

She has been identified as 23-year-old Nicola Rattray of Hyde district in the parish.

Reports are that Rattray stole $23,000 and the police were called in after the theft was discovered.

She was served a summons on Friday, July 10.